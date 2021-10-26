If the number of Covid cases rises too high, a Liverpool school could teach children outside.

Mab Lane Primary School, located near Stockbridge Village, has sought for permission to construct an outdoor classroom on its grounds.

According to submissions to the council’s planning department, the school might utilize the structure to hold classes outside in the event of a spike in Covid cases, as well as to supplement its teaching resources in general.

Outdoor classes were one of the solutions that should be considered if Covid instances climbed above certain levels, according to government guidance given in August this year.

It did say, however, that outdoor teaching, like other initiatives like greater ventilation, should only be done in weather-appropriate ways.

That means that outdoor instruction would be unlikely in inclement weather.

Coronavirus cases have risen considerably in Liverpool and other parts of the country since the start of the new school year, but there are already signs that instances are falling in many regions.

Woodchip flooring and seats, as well as timber supports and a detachable canopy to cover the teaching area if needed, would be included in the outdoor classroom.

“The availability of the outdoor classroom will give the school with a new choice for a classroom setting,” the school wrote in a report to Liverpool Council.

“It would also give the school the option of holding courses outside in accordance with the Department of Education’s ‘Contingency Framework’ for dealing with instances when the threshold in Covid-19 cases has been achieved, which was released in August 2021.”

The application will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning department.