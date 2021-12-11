If Steven Gerrard succeeds Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager in 2024, this is how his first team might look.

This weekend, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield, but as the manager of Aston Villa, he will play his former club for the first time.

Last month, the 41-year-old took over at Villa Park and has three wins in his first four games in charge.

Apart from a tight setback to current Premier League champions Manchester City, the Villans have recently defeated Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City, with Gerrard’s presence bringing a stop to a run of five straight defeats.

Gerrard’s future and the possibility of managing his boyhood club, Liverpool, was a topic of conversation before of Saturday’s match at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is under contract until 2024, and the Reds manager has stated that he can see Gerrard taking over at some point, but he isn’t sure when that will be.

“When asked if he thinks Gerrard would lead Liverpool one day, Klopp replied, “definitely.” “The only issue is determining when the appropriate time is. That has nothing to do with Stevie, but it happened to Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

“I believe it will happen, and it will be beneficial to everyone.””

If the German coach decides to leave Liverpool in a few years, Gerrard will undoubtedly be one of the front-runners for the job if he succeeds at Villa.

If Gerrard were to take over in 2024, here’s a look at the players that could make up his first starting XI.

Alisson will be 31 years old at the start of the 2024/25 season, and with his current contract set to expire in 2027, the Brazilian will undoubtedly be Liverpool’s first choice.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both under contract until 2024, and they have the best years of their careers ahead of them at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold, who aspires to follow in Gerrard’s footsteps, may be captain of the Reds in a few years.

In his debut season at Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate has already shown promise and might be a regular starter alongside Virgil van Dijk by the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman appears to be confident enough to play at the greatest level. “The summary has come to an end.”