If residents in the region fail to obey police orders, they might face fines of up to £2,500.

Following an uptick in anti-social behavior in one Merseyside area, police have been given the authority to issue penalties.

Following “ongoing” difficulties, a dispersion order has been imposed around Kirkby town centre.

Officers will be able to remove minors under the age of 16 from the area and transport them home, as well as ask anyone who is likely to engage in anti-social behavior to leave.

Beaverbrooks was robbed of £26k worth of diamond jewelry by a fake fiancé.

Cooperating with police in a dispersal zone is a criminal offense punishable by up to £2500 in fines and three months in prison.

Officers will be stationed in the vicinity of the impacted area, which includes County Road, Hall Lane, Cherryfield Drive, and Webster Drive.

It will be in effect until Thursday, August 19 at 2.59 p.m.

“Due to continuous anti-social behavior issues inside Kirkby town centre, a Section 34 Dispersal Order has been authorised for the area within County Road, Hall Lane, Cherryfield Drive, and Webster Drive,” a Merseyside police spokeswoman said.

“This will be in effect from 15:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, until 14:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 19th, 2021.

“Police Officers and PCSOs can use the dispersal power to order someone who has committed or is likely to conduct anti-social behavior to leave a specific area and not return for up to 48 hours.

“Children under the age of 16 can be taken directly from the area to their home or a safe location.

Failure to follow the directive is a criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to £2500 and/or three months in prison.

“We will continue to work with our partners to combat anti-social behavior,” said Merseyside Police.