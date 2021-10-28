If Liverpool’s transfer policy changes, Kalvin Phillips could fulfil three positions for Jurgen Klopp.

In terms of player incomings and outgoings, the summer of 2022 is anticipated to be the transfer window that Liverpool will target.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp is expected to make changes to his team ahead of next season, with Kalvin Phillips the latest player to be linked with a move to Anfield, according to the Daily Star.

Phillips has been linked with a move to Anfield before, but considering his progress at Leeds United and the fact that his current deal – which will expire at the end of the season – has two years left, his signing could make sense for the Reds.

Nonetheless, according to The Washington Newsday, Phillips isn’t on the Reds’ radar for the time being, despite projected midfield changes.

Is Liverpool, on the other hand, correct in looking elsewhere?

Phillips, who is still only 25, is both English and a local player, qualities that are becoming increasingly crucial given the impact of Brexit on the footballing environment.

In recent years, the England international has established himself as a versatile performer in the Premier League, having featured in midfield and defense at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has harnessed his skill on the ball by making him vital to how United build from the back and generate attacking plays by using him as a holding midfielder.

Klopp has previously discussed the abilities required to play in his midfield, characterizing the no.8 position as a “difficult position.”

“You have to be defensive as well as offensive,” he explained. “To receive the ball, you must be in between the lines, and you can drop but not necessarily on the last line.” Pep Lijnders regarded Gini Wijnaldum, who left Liverpool for Paris in the summer, as the ‘perfect Liverpool player,’ with Klopp describing him as ‘one of the sharpest players’ he has trained during his managerial career.

In many ways, Phillips and Wijnaldum are not the same, but they both have well-rounded skill sets that the Reds and their scouting department admire.

Given Fabinho’s status as Klopp’s first-choice no.6, Phillips could be deployed in a variety of ways if he so desired. “The summary has come to an end.”