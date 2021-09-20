If Kaide Gordon starts against Norwich, Liverpool will receive a £100,000 bonus.

Kaide Gordon could make his first senior start for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup tomorrow, but it would be a £100,000 choice for the Reds.

The 16-year-old joined the club from Derby County in February 2021 for a cost of £1 million, which may rise to £3 million depending on bonuses.

Gordon, although only making his U23s debut earlier this season, has positioned himself on the fringe of Liverpool’s first-team picture, despite being a breakout star of the club’s pre-season campaign.

According to the Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp is likely to unveil a much-changed team for Liverpool’s trip to Norwich on Tuesday night, and if Gordon is named in the starting lineup, his previous club will be awarded £100,000.

Gordon’s first team debut for the Rams in December 2020 will be his first taste of adult football, despite the fact that he is still a teenager.

Derby, which went into administration last week, would benefit from a cash infusion if he started in the middle of the week.

Pep Lijnders, Klopp’s assistant coach, addressed to the press ahead of the cup clash and praised the young winger.

“I went to the under-23s training ground in the summer and I saw one kid who has fire in every moment,” he explained, describing what persuaded the coaching staff to include Gordon in the pre-season training camp.

“I contact Jurgen and say, ‘Wow, we have a new player here,’” he continued.

Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher will both start against Carrow Road, with Lijnders refusing to rule out Takumi Minamino getting a start, as he highlighted the club’s reasons for rotating the side.

“If you want to talk about team selection, you have to understand our way of doing things, our identity, and our culture,” he remarked.

“We want to compete in every game, and in these hectic periods where you play every three days, it’s critical to, first, safeguard the players because playing again and again and again is a big risk.

“Secondly, if you want to compete in the manner in which we want to compete.”

