If a Liverpool deal does not take place, fans will be spared the nightmare scenario they fear.

When speaking after his first pre-season performance for Liverpool, Neco Williams did not appear to be a player with an unclear future, which is a credit to his maturity.

The Welshman gave little away as he revealed his goals for the coming season after a 45-minute run-out against Mainz in Austria.

“Last season was fantastic for me, receiving the minutes and game time, but hopefully this season I can play a bit more,” he told LFCTV.

“I’m going to keep training hard, keep pushing Trent and Robertson, and perhaps earn some playing time.”

Of course, this diplomatic reaction made no mention of the reality that Williams may very likely start the new season with a different club.

Liverpool have made it clear that if a bid of up to £10 million is received this summer, they will let the 20-year-old to leave.

And the player himself is considering leaving in search of more regular playing time, especially in the Premier League.

Leeds United, Southampton, Aston Villa, and Burnley have all expressed interest in him in recent months, indicating that he is in high demand.

Given the option of sticking at Anfield and waiting for a rare chance to replace the immovable Alexander-Arnold, it’s easy to see why either of those alternatives might appeal to Williams.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has every reason to hope that nothing significant happens between now and the end of the transfer window.

For starters, their need to move periphery players is dwindling, with Harry Wilson set to follow in the footsteps of Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi in leaving on a permanent basis.

Furthermore, there is little reason to question the club’s claims that Joe Gomez would be a viable back-up right-back if Williams were to leave – a prospect that will frighten many fans.

It’s not that they dispute Alexander-ability; Arnold’s it’s just that they’d rather not see him play in a position that requires far more than the skillset of an out-of-position centre-back.

Williams, despite being a more typical full-back than his academy classmate, is nonetheless a superior fit. “The summary has come to an end.”