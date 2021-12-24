‘I’d say,’ Trent Alexander-Arnold says to Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon.

Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon have’massive’ potential, according to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds’ iconic right-back refined his craft in the Liverpool academy before breaking into the first squad and established himself as one of the top full-backs in the world.

While others coming through the club’s development system may find it tough to reach the same heights as Alexander-Arnold, it is clear that the club is developing some fascinating talents.

Alexander-Arnold was asked about the club’s rising talents on the Premier League’s Uncut YouTube show, and which of them would go on to earn the top rating on the EA Sports FIFA series in five years.

“Who is now in and around the first team? Harvey, I’d say “Alexander-initial Arnold’s answer was

“But if we’re talking about someone who works at an academy, I’d go with Kaide. Both are brimming with enormous promise. Those two, without a doubt.” Elliott, who joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019, was a regular fixture in the Liverpool team at the start of the 2021-22 season and appeared at ease in the Premier League despite being only 18 years old.

In September, he suffered a major injury in a 3-0 win over Leeds United and has been undergoing rehabilitation since then.

Gordon joined Liverpool in February from Derby County, making his full debut against Norwich City in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

The 17-year-old has also performed admirably for the Reds at the junior level.