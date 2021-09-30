‘I’d be foolish not to,’ says Liverpool veteran Robbie Fowler, who is eyeing a new managerial position.

Robbie Fowler, a former Liverpool striker, has stated that he is ready for his next managerial job.

The ex-Red was most recently the manager of East Bengal, but he resigned earlier this month by mutual consent.

The 46-year-old was formerly with Brisbane Roar, where he finished fourth in the A-League, but departed after the season was suspended due to covid-19 and he did not want to be away from his family.

In East Bengal’s debut season in the Indian Super League, Fowler led the Kolkata-based side to ninth place out of 11 teams, and the Liverpool veteran claims he is ready to return to management.

“If something comes up, I’d love to do it. “It would be foolish of me not to go and try something new if something comes up overseas again,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve shown that I’m capable of traveling. People think of me as a new boss with no experience.

“I’ve now managed in three countries: Thailand, Australia, and India, and I’ve performed admirably in each.

“I’d be happy to work anyplace, and I’ll be looking for work soon.”

Fowler began his managing career as a player-coach with Muangthong United in Thailand, where he scored 183 goals for the Reds during his playing days.