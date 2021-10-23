Iceland’s latest ‘roulette wheel’ is so spicy that customers claim they’ll ‘definitely cry’ if they see it.

Iceland has a new spicy delicacy that customers are excited to experience, with some describing it as the ideal Christmas day game.

Customers are asked to “dare to spin?” on the packaging of the frozen food supermarket’s “Scarily Spicy” 12 Jalapeno Roulette Wheel.

Nine breaded jalapeno and cheese nibbles and three extra hot breaded jalapeno, red chilli, and cheese bites are included in the Iceland wheel. Each object appears identical, so you won’t know which one you’ve acquired until you bite into it. The packet costs £3 and comes with a ‘Very Hot’ warning.

Martin Lewis’ ‘last opportunity’ warning to Tesco Clubcard holders

Earlier last month, the Iceland Jalapeno Roulette Wheel was featured on the Facebook page Snack News & Reviews. The post received 530 comments, with many individuals eager to give it a try.

“This just makes my mouth wet for some reason,” Lily Chapman said. I’d most likely cry.”

“Please play it with your dad!” Kelli Linton tagged a friend. But only while I’m there to keep an eye on xxx.”

“A little of you this,” David Lucas said to a friend.

“I’ll eat it all, just grab me one,” Jason Elliott pleaded.

Many others tagged their friends and encouraged them to give it a shot.

“Get these be a right laugh,” Joe Deakin said.

“Christmas day game?” Jack Johnson inquired of his companions.

“Let’s give these a shot!” replied Craig Snailham.

“We’ll have these for next movie night!!” Shannon Chisholm said.

Iceland’s ‘Scarily Spicy’ 12 Jalapeno Roulette Wheel is available for purchase.