Ibrahima Konate’s debut against Stuttgart was hailed by Liverpool fans.

Ibrahima Konate made his Liverpool debut in a 1-1 draw with VfB Stuttgart, giving Liverpool fans their first glimpse of the summer addition in action.

For many, it was their first glimpse of the £36 million man, who Jurgen Klopp snatched from RB Leipzig shortly after the Premier League season ended.

Fans praised the France U21 Defender’s “frightening” attribute during his first appearance for the Reds.

There were times when the 22-year-old had to go back and avert the threat. He sprinted back on one occasion to deny the Stuttgart striker a clear shot on goal.

On social media, Liverpool fans were awestruck by his burst of speed and recovery.

On his maiden appearance for the club, Konate looked assured, and he could be in line for additional minutes against Mainz on Friday.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk were forced to watch from the sidelines as they continued to work on their fitness in readiness for the start of the league season.

Sadio Mane scored to draw the Reds level against Stuttgart, capping off a brilliant play that saw Kostas Tsmikas lay the equaliser on a platter for the Senegalese international after Phillip Forster had given the Germans the lead.