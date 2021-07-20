Ibrahima Konate tells why his Liverpool debut left him feeling “extremely melancholy.”

Ibrahima Konate described himself as “extremely disappointed” after failing to win on his Liverpool debut.

The Frenchman, on the other hand, was more upbeat when he said that making his debut in a 30-minute pre-season friendly was a “unforgettable occasion.”

On Tuesday, fans got their first look of their £36 million summer signing as he played in the second of two half-hour matches against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart, respectively.

“I am extremely happy, it’s an amazing moment for me,” the defender said of his debut on LFCTV.

“Yes, it was without our fans, but I am ecstatic, albeit a little sad – very sorry – that we didn’t win!”

“But it’s fine; I’m content.”

The game against Stuttgart on Tuesday was Konate’s first opportunity to get to know his new defensive companions.

When asked about his growth, he said, “I was extremely delighted with this team on the pitch and [had]fantastic connection with everyone.”

“Step by step, we’ll improve; this is our first preseason game, and we’re ready for the next one.

“[The next game is] fantastic news for everyone, including myself.”

Liverpool’s next match is against Mainz on Friday in the Untersberg-Arena in Grodig, which will be played in front of a home crowd.

“Of sure, this is the best,” Konate remarked of the fans’ return.

“[We had] a long time with the Covid problem, which was very horrible for everyone in the world and, for the football player, incredibly sad because you have to play without your fans.

“Now, I believe it will be a whole other level with the fans because I believe they will be ecstatic to be with us.”

“This is going to be critical for us.”