Ibrahima Konate delivers Virgil van Dijk a two-word greeting that Liverpool fans like.

There was reasonable enthusiasm when Ibrahima Konate signed for Liverpool.

Reds supporters were ecstatic to have signed one of Europe’s best young defenders, and the idea of seeing him line up with Virgil van Dijk was the cherry on top.

While it is never easy for a new player to adjust to a new club, country, or way of life, Konate has made the transfer from RB Leipzig to Liverpool’s newest sensation appear to be pretty simple.

He has not only wowed the fans with a couple of great pre-season displays – against VfB Stuttgart and Mainz, respectively – but he has also clearly impressed his colleagues.

The Frenchman recently shared a shot of himself playing for Liverpool versus Mainz on Instagram.

The 22-year-post, old’s which was captioned “keep working,” drew praise from a number of Liverpool players, including fellow defender Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk added two bicep emojis, prompting his French buddy to respond with “huge bro” and a slew of additional emojis.

This short encounter, understandably, got Liverpool fans talking, with the majority expressing their delight at the prospect of the two players forming a defensive combination.

These Reds fans remarked on the post:

dylnxh: “This collaboration”

“You have the perfect companion in Virgil van Dijk,” gavin williams says.

“VVD x Ibou,” says andryds22.

“These two imagine,” says ymche statovci44.

Harvey Elliott, a Reds youngster, also commented on the post, writing, “Ibooouuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

Elliott received a response identical to Van Dijk’s, with Konate responding with “my bro” and a heart emoji.

Jurgen Klopp is determined to properly monitor the fitness of the Dutchman and Joe Gomez, so Liverpool supporters may have to wait to see Konate and Van Dijk in action together.

Joel Matip has made an impression in pre-season and will almost certainly partner Konate in defense against Norwich.