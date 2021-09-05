Iain Stirling’s performance on the Love Island reunion program has viewers saying the same thing.

After Iain Stirling’s appearance on the reunion program, all Love Island fans agreed on one thing.

Laura Whitmore, the host of the famous ITV2 dating show, welcomed back all 37 contestants from the previous season on Sunday’s episode.

In actual life, Iain and Laura are married, and the show’s narrator joined his wife on-screen to co-present the special edition of the show.

The Scottish comic walked the Islanders through his favorite moments from the series, including the awkward moment when Millie, the winner of Love Island, performed piano for the other competitors.

Fans of the show, on the other hand, flocked to Twitter to express their surprise at seeing the show’s voice.

“It’s so strange seeing Ian talk in real life,” one user commented.

“Sorry seeing his face speaking with that narrator voice is truly so insane to me,” another commented.

“Seeing the voice over person doesn’t even feel real,” said a third. It’s like if he should just be a voice in my head lmaooo.”

“Anyone else think it’s weird seeing @IainDoesJokes instead of just hearing him?” said a fourth.

“Ian should be heard and not seen,” said a fifth.

“I prefer Ian as a voice over,” a sixth added. It’s strange to see him in person.”