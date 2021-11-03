I tried one of Clean Co’s non-alcoholic spirits but couldn’t finish it.

Wine and beer are a popular way for some people to spend an evening with friends.

Gin, rum, and tequila are the drinks of choice for others. But what if you’ve always preferred spirits and want to reduce your alcohol consumption? People choose not to drink or stop drinking for a variety of reasons. And occasionally people want the flavor of these drinks without the negative repercussions on their bodies.

There are a variety of brands that cater to individuals looking for non-alcoholic alternatives, and I had the opportunity to try quite a few this week.

Clean Co makes gins, tequila, and a rum substitute that aren’t what I expected.

Clean G is a gin substitute that I found to be rather bitter and lemon-forward. At the same time, it manages to be fairly watery.

If you like tonic, or if you find lemonade too sweet, I think this would be an excellent fit.

It’s not a drink I’d choose, but I think it could be a good alternative for folks who want to add something to their drink at a party but don’t want sugary flavors (I think kiwi syrup and lemonade makes a lovely non-alcoholic option).

Clean G costs £19 and can be purchased straight from Clean Co here.

2.5 out of 5

Pink G Clean

Clean G Pink pleasantly surprised me; it’s rather nice.

It’s a little watery this time, but the fruity aromas shine through.

This is without a doubt my favorite of the Clean Co collection, and it’s a great alternative for gatherings where you want to serve something other than lemonade or cordial to your non-drinking visitors.

Clean G Pink costs £19 and can be purchased straight from Clean Co.

4 out of 5 stars

Clean RClean R has a strong smoke flavor, and I think it’s an excellent alternative to Cut to the Smoke for people that prefer it.

Although I prefer spiced rum, I believe that this would pair well with cola.

This wasn’t a good fit for me, but I can see how it would appeal to others.

Clean R costs £19 and can be purchased straight from Clean Co here.

T sanitized

