I tried a lovely Pott candle that didn’t require the use of a lighter.

I’m a candle aficionado, and I don’t think I’m alone.

When I see a new Yankee Candle fragrance on sale, I hurry out to buy up, and I already have quite a collection on my bookcases, in my kitchen, and in my bedroom (I’m not alone in thinking each place requires a different scent).

So when I realized Pott had a solution for the remaining jars we tend to toss away (I’ve thrown away enormous jars with wax still on the sides once the wick has run out), I knew I had to give it a shot.

To replace the steady stream of glass jars that candle fans have grown accustomed to, Pott sells hand-thrown ‘Potts.’

This lovely candle holder is made to last a lifetime, and while the Pott jar and candle (£45) may appear expensive at first, it will quickly add up for people who treat themselves on a frequent basis.

You can choose from a variety of colors for your Pott, including white, blush, heather, and speckle, to create something that complements your home’s decor.

One of the features that most impresses me about the Pott is that the MatchPott allows you to fire matches along the base, which is made of a somewhat rougher substance.

This is an excellent feature if you find match boxes to be distracting when put about the house, find that they lose quality with time (I struggle to light matches until I get to the end of the box), or misplace your lighter frequently.

It’s a really sweet appearance if you acquire a matching MatchPott, which I think adds refinement to shelf space (and would also look lovely on top of a cabinet or unit).

The MatchPott is available for £17 here.

Pott is offered in two sizes to accommodate your candle requirements (Petite and Large).

After you’ve decided on the size and color of your Pott, you may choose from nine different scents: Lavendula, Terra, Rosa, Eden, Fig, Orangery, Basil, Seasalt, and Jardin.

There are also limited-edition smells, such as Pomegranate or Tonka, that are only available during the autumn season.

I tried the Seasalt perfume and was pleasantly surprised by how fresh it felt.