‘I still have no idea how he did it.’ – Liverpool supporters react to Jerzy Dudek’s birthday.

The date was September 8, 2001. Jerzy Dudek made his Liverpool debut and went on to become the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Dudek was a double-signing with Chris Kirkland that summer, but there’s no denying who goalkeeper had the better career at Anfield.

Dudek will be remembered for his exploits in the Champions League final versus Milan in 2005, after a poor start in which he lost 3-1 to Aston Villa.

In his book, Dudek referred to the double-save against Andriy Shevchenko at the conclusion of extra-time as “the hand of God.”

“His shot impacted my hand, which I jokingly dubbed the ‘hand of God’ after the game since I remembered Diego Maradona’s legendary goal with his hand against England in the 1986 World Cup.

“The ball could have easily broken my fingers and flew into the net,” says the player. But it didn’t happen. Instead, it took to the air and sailed higher. It was almost as if I’d swatted away a gigantic insect to keep myself safe.

“I jumped to my feet as quickly as I could to prepare for the ball to fall from the Istanbul sky, but it fell behind the net.”

As FIFA bans three players ahead of the Leeds match, Liverpool’s stance is explained.

In the penalty shootout, Dudek foiled Shevenchko once more, securing Liverpool’s fifth European Cup.

As a result, it was unsurprising to see supporters respond to the final, as well as the save, on social media.

Dudek joined Real Madrid on a free transfer two years later, but he never quite reached the heights of that night in Istanbul for the Reds.

With the club, the Polish goalie also won the FA Cup in 2003.

Dudek will receive an 86 overall Fifa 2022 Ultimate Team hero card.