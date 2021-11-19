‘I still don’t know,’ Mohamed Salah admits to Liverpool’s future.

During a virtual visit to an Egypt school, Mohamed Salah admitted that he still ‘doesn’t know’ where he wants to go after Liverpool.

The 29-year-old was speaking to kids at Cairo’s Al Farooq Omar school on the benefits of digital learning and answering questions about his upbringing and work.

Salah is an ambassador for the Instant Network Schools initiative, which was founded in 2013 by the Vodafone Foundation and the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

They operate in some of Africa’s most marginalized communities to provide digital learning resources and internet connectivity to young refugees, local populations, and teachers.

During the visit, one of the pupils asked Salah where he wanted to go after Liverpool, and the winger responded with a lighthearted reaction.

He joked, “Are you a journalist?”

“I’m still not sure.” I’m currently concentrating on the team, and I’m enjoying my time here.

“And the most essential thing for me is to support the national team in the World Cup qualifiers.”

Salah is the Premier League’s leading scorer at the moment, and he’s having one of his greatest seasons in a Liverpool shirt.

His current contract with the club, which expires in 2023, is in its final two years, and his representatives are presently negotiating a new one.

Speculation about his future at Anfield is already heating up, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain apparently keeping tabs on the issue.