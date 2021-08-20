I rank the finest chicken nuggets from McDonald’s, KFC, and Greggs.
Many of us, including myself, are familiar with and enjoy chicken nuggets.
When I was younger, there was no greater Happy Meal than nuggets and curry sauce, so I was ecstatic when the opportunity to find the finest nugget arose.
I wasn’t sure anything could compete with the McDonald’s classic, but it was definitely worth a look.
I was open to being surprised, like I was with Taco Bell’s chicken strip (which I honestly thought about very often).
So I set out to find the best product on the market.
It comes with two sauces, which is a game changer in my opinion. It was the only nugget that came with a sauce, which helped to the overall experience.
They’re tasty, and they’re what you think of when you want a chicken nugget.
This one was fantastic; it felt nostalgic and satisfying without being overpowering.
4 out of 5 stars
I know they make nuggets, but when I went to acquire some for my review, they wouldn’t take my money.
As a result, they are excluded from the rankings and will be unable to rank.
N/A (Not Rated)
They don’t offer a traditional nugget, but they do have popcorn chicken.
It was a little dry, which meant I was reaching for my drink rather frequently, but it was still quite excellent in terms of flavor.
Although it works, I still find myself yearning for McDonald’s.
4 out of 5 stars
If you watched the video, you’ll notice that I had strong views about this one.
The main reason for this was that I was shocked that I had tasted it at all.
It was ugly to look at, and as you can see on the video above, I had difficulty getting my teeth through it because it was so tough.
It was simply an awful experience in general, and I wouldn’t suggest it to anyone. I don’t think they should even be on the menu because I can’t imagine anyone enjoying them.
0 out of 5
I was surprised to find that Greggs has any form of nugget choice, given that they're better known for their pasties (which I've had a few of).