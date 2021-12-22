‘I learned my lesson,’ says Roy Keane, as Pep Guardiola claims the Liverpool title.

After admitting that Pep Guardiola’s side taught him a lesson last year, Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League this season.

Last Christmas, Liverpool led City by eight points in the table, but Guardiola’s team rallied in the second half of the season to win the title from the Reds.

City finished 12 points ahead of Manchester United in second place and 17 points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side in third.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Liverpool are now three points behind City in the table.

While the former Manchester United captain admits Liverpool or Chelsea have a chance to win the Premier League this season, he believes City will come out on top.

“Last year, we did a game,” he explained. I didn’t dismiss City outright, but I did say they had lost their mojo. Then they breezed through the league.

“I know they worked hard, but they beat United, who were second.” I’d never gamble against City after last year’s experience.

“That doesn’t rule out Liverpool and Chelsea from challenging for the trophy, but Pep is the man.”

While Keane, who appeared on a Sky Bet show with Micah Richards, feels Guardiola is the finest manager in the world, he believes City has the best manager in the world.

When asked how good the City boss is, he answered, “I look at all the managers and he’s the best.”

“People say ‘he’s got the best players’ when they look at Pep’s CV, but you still have to manage them and develop a style of play.” Man City would be the team to watch if you had to pick one.”