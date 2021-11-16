‘I kept receiving excuses,’ Scout feels, after top teams ignored his advise, the Liverpool trade should have happened sooner.

Virgil van Dijk ‘didn’t need’ to come to Southampton before Liverpool, according to former Celtic scout David Moss, but he kept getting excuses from the top six Premier League clubs.

Moss was in charge of bringing the Dutchman to Celtic from Groningen before he moved for St Mary’s in 2015 for a fee of £13 million.

Van Dijk’s significant move to a top-level team, Liverpool, didn’t happen until he was 26 years old, but Moss believes it should have happened far sooner.

“The number of Premier League clubs who used to call me and enquire about Van Dijk when he was at Celtic was immense,” Moss remarked in an interview with.

“I used to tell everyone the same thing: ‘He’s like a grown man playing in a children’s playground; he sticks out like a sore thumb.’ Don’t worry about it; just sign him right away.'” He was quick, won all of his headers, was impossible to defeat one-on-one, could pass 60 yards on both feet, and scored free kicks. Surprisingly, I kept receiving excuses.

“They were frequently about his Champions League performances or arguing that achieving it in the Scottish league didn’t signify anything, and people wouldn’t listen.”

“Everyone at Celtic believed in him completely, but a lot of others in football didn’t.” He didn’t need to go to Southampton, in my opinion, because he was ready for a big six transfer straight from Celtic. They simply lacked the courage to bring him in.” In 2018, Liverpool paid £75 million for Van Dijk, which was a world record sum for a center defender at the time.

He’s since progressed to become one of the finest in his position, finishing second to Lionel Messi in the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

With the Reds, he won the Premier League and the Champions League before being sidelined for the majority of the 2020/21 season due to injuries.

Van Dijk has achieved the heights that many, including Moss, said he would, although it took longer than projected due to the reticence of some Premier League clubs.