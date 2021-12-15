“I have to be sure,” Everton manager Rafa Benitez says when asked about Lucas Digne’s transfer.

When asked if Lucas Digne has made it plain that he wants to leave Everton, Rafa Benitez remained tight-lipped.

Digne was expected to be recalled to the Blues team for the match against Chelsea on Thursday night, but he fell ill today and has been ruled out.

Everton’s injury woes have gotten worse with the news that Richarlison and Andros Townsend will be out for a lengthy period of time, while Seamus Coleman is uncertain for the encounter at Stamford Bridge.

After being kept out of the team due to issues with Benitez, Digne was set to play for the first time in three matches, but he has ruled himself out of the game.

When asked if Digne, who joined Everton in the summer of 2018, has informed him of his desire to depart, Benitez replied: “I’m not allowed to discuss my chat with him.

“What I can tell is that he was in the 11 starters and the game plan yesterday, but he is ill today and unavailable.

“When I think about the future, all I have to do is focus on the next game.”

Benitez was also questioned if he thought Digne was ill during his pre-match press conference, and he replied: “It’s not a question of whether I believe or not.

“I’ve been playing football for a long time and have had a lot of comparable experiences, so it’s just a matter of making a decision.

“I have to make sure that the players who will be there tomorrow want to be there and fight for the club, and that’s all there is to it.”