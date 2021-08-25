‘I faced the same problem.’ – Jurgen Klopp expresses his love for Thomas Tuchel ahead of Liverpool’s match against Chelsea.

When Liverpool takes on Chelsea this weekend, Jurgen Klopp will meet Thomas Tuchel, whose managerial career Klopp helped launch.

In 2009, Klopp was to Borussia Dortmund to witness his team play his previous club Mainz in an U19 encounter.

Tuchel’s Mainz lost the game, but he impressed the Reds manager, and after alerting the chief executive of his feelings, the now-Chelsea manager was given his first senior role a few weeks later.

Both coaches have an obvious mutual respect for one another, with Klopp being the manager Tuchel has faced the most times in his career.

“This is a really good coach from an intriguing generation in Germany,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Sky Sports, referring to Tuchel, who gave Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann his first job as a scout for Augsburg in 2008.

“It’s difficult to pass judgment on a manager or coach with whom you’ve never worked.

“The only way to accomplish it is to see his teams play. I think it’s crucial that the thoughts underlying his match strategies are always evident with him.”

Tuchel’s PSG squad defeated Liverpool in the Champions League group stages in the 2018/19 season, before Liverpool faced Chelsea in March.

Before their match at Anfield on Saturday, Klopp detailed what he admires about the former Augsburg coach’s teams.

He explained, “It’s a footballing mentality, a possession philosophy, but he’s not stubborn or anything.”

“It is technically flexible at the greatest level. He adjusts to many situations. He was very adaptable when he moved from Mainz to Dortmund.

“I, too, had to face a similar challenge. Suddenly, you’re working with an entirely different type of player, and you have to cope with that.

“Then you go to PSG, which is another step, and I think his handling of that was extremely impressive.”

