I experimented with the Candy Kittens advent calendar and had a pleasant surprise.

When it comes to the Christmas countdown, advent calendars are a must-have.

The days of simply possessing a chocolate calendar, on the other hand, are long gone.

They’ve become increasingly ostentatious in recent years, with several major designer names becoming involved.

We’ve already been swamped with beauty, toy, and a wide range of other advent calendars for Christmas 2021, with Elemis, Jo Malone, White Company, ASOS, and Amazon alternatives proving popular so far this year.

Hundreds of pounds are spent on some of the most popular calendars.

However, if you’re seeking for something unique but don’t want to spend a fortune, one company might be able to help.

Gourmet vegan sweets in the shape of cats are sold by Candy Kittens.

This year, they’ve created their own advent calendar, which is currently available.

I was intrigued as soon as my calendar arrived.

‘All good things come in trees,’ said the green, postbox-sized box, which didn’t scream Christmas.

I was perplexed when I first opened it.

I was expecting an advent calendar to put on my kitchen counter for December, but it appeared that I had received an arts and crafts kit instead.

The calendar was delivered in pieces, which the purchaser had to assemble.

The first step is to construct the calendar. It’s in the shape of a tree, and it’s made up of two pieces of card that must be joined together.

It appeared to be quite simple, but it was actually rather difficult. I finally got it after a few tries.

After that, I had to construct each of the boxes. I felt the first part was difficult…

I folded each of the 24 boxes into shape one by one.

It wasn’t an easy task.

It was time to fill them once they were all completed.

The package includes four distinct candy bags. Some are huge, while others are modest.

According to the directions, each box can hold three tiny ones or two large ones.

I gradually began to fill each box, making sure to get a variety and resisting the urge to devour them as I went.

I finally completed the task of filling all of the boxes and closing the lids.

I finally completed the task of filling all of the boxes and closing the lids.