‘I don’t understand,’ Eddie Howe growls, pointing a finger at Liverpool’s ‘tough treatment.’

Newcastle United were ‘harshly treated’ by the match referees during their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Thursday evening, according to Eddie Howe.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey gave the Magpies an early lead, but they were pegged back in the 21st minute when Diogo Jota scored his ninth goal of the season, and then conceded further goals to Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Newcastle’s Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden collided inside the area prior to the Portuguese forward shooting home from inside the box, causing debate.

Despite Hayden remaining down on the ground, referee Mike Dean elected not to stop play, leaving Howe fuming after the game that his team had been taken advantage of.

“It’s obvious that we didn’t do everything correctly. But we didn’t have the best of luck either “After the game, Newcastle’s manager stated.

“The game’s turning point is unmistakable. I’m baffled as to why Mike [Dean] hasn’t called a timeout. Isaac quickly holds his head, laying in our six-yard box, leading to the goal.

“It was obvious to me that the game needed to be paused, and this was a pivotal moment in the game for me. I couldn’t believe what I’d witnessed when I saw Isaac immediately holding his head—it wasn’t like anything had changed.

“The player’s safety must always take first. We’re talking a lot about head injuries right now, and I thought that was a bad idea.

“I believe we have been handled unfairly tonight, and it follows a pattern of previous games in which decisions have gone against us.

“If the boot was on the wrong foot, what would you do? I’m afraid answering that question will lead me into dangerous terrain, so I won’t.” Newcastle’s frustrations continued after the break, when they were rejected a penalty on Ryan Fraser with the score at 2-1.

Dean thought Alexander-slid Arnold’s in to win the ball from the former Bournemouth player was a reasonable inerception.

Despite objections from the Magpies’ bench, a VAR review of this challenge was not conducted, as Howe reasoned. “The summary has come to an end.”