‘I don’t see why,’ Emile Heskey tells Liverpool about Mohamed Salah’s contract situation.

Emile Heskey, a former Liverpool striker, has weighed in on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s contract problems.

Both forwards are reportedly in negotiations with Liverpool about new contracts, which are set to expire at the end of next season.

Salah’s talks with Liverpool have been well chronicled, with the Egypt international telling Sky Sports last month: “If you ask me, I would love to stay till the end of my football career, but I can’t say much about it – it’s not in my hands.”

However, because Salah has staked his claim to being the best player in the world so far this season, Mane’s contract talks have gone mostly unnoticed.

Heskey praised Mane’s “phenomenal” work rate and willingness to put his body on the line, but he was more concerned about Salah’s contract negotiations.

“Things like the contract, the fame, and the goals tally don’t scare him,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“Salah does all of his talking on the field; he doesn’t need to speak off it.” Let others figure it out.

“He’s terrific; he doesn’t let anyone distract him, and to put up the numbers that he does… he’s had to be so tough and focused to be doing that while people are talking about his contract or whether he’s leaving.” He merely goes about his business.

“He appears to be at ease at the club, so I don’t see why he’d go.”

Both players have already contributed to 32 goals this season, despite just playing 16 games across all competitions.

Salah has 16 goals and six assists in as many games, while Mane has nine goals and one assist as Jurgen Klopp’s club looks to fight for major titles this season.