‘I don’t inquire of him.’ – Thiago Alcantara faces a challenge from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

As Thiago Alcantara enters his first year as a Liverpool player, Jurgen Klopp believes he has a lot more to offer.

On September 18 of last year, the Reds confirmed the £25 million transfer of the midfielder from Bayern Munich, bringing one of Europe’s most decorated players to Anfield.

However, a COVID-19 diagnosis was followed by an injury against Everton in mid-October, which kept him out for nearly three months before he returned to a Liverpool side that was suffering from a lack of confidence.

Thiago eventually began to show the kind of form that helped Bayern Munich win the treble previous season, as the Reds went 10 games without losing towards the conclusion of the season.

Klopp feels there’s still more to come for the ex-Barcelona midfielder as he marks his year anniversary at Anfield.

Klopp explained, “The start was not fantastic since he came here, got COVID, and got hurt early.”

“Of course, that complicates things a little bit. He demonstrated what kind of player he can and will be for us, so there will be much more to come.

“It’s been a year, yet it feels like it’s only been half a year because of everything that’s happened; joining a new club during the most trying time of our lives.

“He had a great time settling in. His family lives here, and he is the team’s captain. He has a great demeanor and is definitely a world-class talent. So everything is fine.”

“There are some innate skills that the boys have,” Klopp remarked. That is undeniably true in Thiago’s case.

“All the technical stuff is easy for him if you’re writing under a headline.” Yes, he must and has had to adjust to our defense strategy.

“We use a somewhat more offensive player as one of the double six players more often than Bayern Munich. As a member of our double six, you must be more attacking and defensive. You must stay within the lines.

“You can, but not always, drop to the last line to receive the ball. But we don’t have to because he’s a natural footballer.” “The summary comes to an end.”