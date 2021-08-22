‘I don’t have his phone number.’ – In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Jurgen Klopp admits Erling Haaland.

When asked about Liverpool’s interest in Erling Haaland, Jurgen Klopp remained tight-lipped, but feels Borussia Dortmund should expect offers for the attacker.

The 21-year-old forward has been one of European football’s hottest talents for the past two seasons, averaging about a goal per game.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has 62 goals in 63 games.

Because of his outstanding performance, the forward has been linked with a number of prominent European teams, including Liverpool.

When asked about a possible transfer for the forward, Klopp refused to rule it out, claiming that a number of clubs will be interested in him.

When asked about Haaland, he told German tabloid Bild, “There is of course a danger with such an outstanding skill.”

“The young man is a force to be reckoned with. I wasn’t sure if there was a dent in the ground since when he celebrated a goal, he hit the ball on the ground.

“He’ll be in talks with major teams sooner or later. I’m not sure if that will be the case next season, but Dortmund will have to prepare accordingly.”

“I don’t have his number!” Klopp responded when questioned about Liverpool’s interest in Haaland.

“He’s really a fascinating player.” I enjoy how he brings a lot of enthusiasm on the pitch. However, most of the teams would keep an eye on him.”

“If a goal is scored at the back, something has already gone wrong at the front,” he continued.

“He should consider that in such instances as well. However, he is still young and has room to grow.”

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United, as well as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, have all been connected with the Norway international.

Michael Rummenigge, a former Dortmund player, has supported the Reds to sign the Dortmund star next summer.

“Yes,” he said to Sport1. They [Haaland and Mbappe] have the ability to get there. After this season, we’ll have to see where he goes.

“Real and Barca are both financially strong.”

