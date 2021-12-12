‘I despise penalties,’ Jurgen Klopp says after Liverpool beat Aston Villa.

After Mohamed Salah’s penalty gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp revealed the one thing he despises about penalties.

The Egyptian has a fantastic record for the Reds from 12-yards, scoring 19 of his 21 penalty shots, with his latest effort beyond Emiliano Martinez unstoppable as it sailed into the bottom corner despite the goalkeeper diving in the other direction.

Despite Liverpool fans’ confidence in Salah’s ability to score when they are handed a penalty, Klopp has confessed that he despises seeing people celebrate the mere awarding of a penalty.

He also fought back at those who dismiss penalty kick goals, claiming that they are far from easy.

“I’ll tell you what, I hate it when people start reveling in the moment when they get a moment,” he told reporters. “Because there’s still a shot and a goalkeeper save between now and then.”

“I’m ecstatic (with the goal) and believe it has the same level of difficulty and significance as any other goal.”

“There are goals in a season that are far easier than penalties, like jabbing in a square ball from two yards or something, so I don’t understand why they don’t count the same.”

“They should always be counted the same.”

Klopp was also pleased with his team’s effort against Villa, however he confessed he wasn’t happy with way they closed the game.

“For 75 minutes, I believe we were the better team,” he remarked. “We lost our rhythm a little bit in the last 15 minutes, and the game opened up.”

“Villa’s offensive game shifted, and there were several circumstances and half-chances that were a touch hard. But for 75 minutes, we were clearly the superior team.

“My job today was to make sure we caused Villa a lot of problems, and I believe we did that with the manner we played for 75 minutes.”

“Right around the last pass, we could have been a lot better.” There was room for improvement in our decision-making. In one or two, there will be one or two more bodies in the box.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”