‘I cannot help you,’ Jurgen Klopp’s direct message to Everton reveals Liverpool’s thoughts towards the derby.

In the build-up to the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp was not in the mood to make any easy headlines.

The concept of a manager pinning opponent statements to the dressing room wall and effectively letting them conduct the team speak dates back to the dawn of football.

Klopp seems keen to avoid it ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Everton, whatever the modern-day equivalent of that is in the social media world.

On Tuesday afternoon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced media in person for only the second time since the club’s £50 million AXA Training Centre in Kirkby opened over a year ago.

The Reds boss stepped out of range as the packed reporters grilled him about the 239th edition of Merseyside football’s most important match.

When asked if a wounded Everton, playing in front of a raucous Goodison Park crowd, was the most dangerous team the Reds might face, Klopp answered, “I cannot help you with the stories you want to write today, write what you want.”

Everton hasn’t won in the Premier League since the end of September, and Klopp understands that the best way to extend that seven-game winless streak is to guarantee that the Blues’ confidence is shot and they are injured.

Of course, the identity of the man in the opposite technical area is one of the game’s most intriguing subplots.

When Rafa Benitez accepted Farhad Moshiri’s advances to become Everton’s next manager back in the summer, eyebrows were raised on both sides of the Stanley Park divide.

Klopp understands why it would be a hot topic in the build-up to the game, but he shifted his emphasis back to the game itself.

He stated, ” “There are other derbies in the globe, and this one has some unique characteristics that perhaps no other derby has, and we all know why.

“Was I surprised, though? I can’t recall. I’m not surprised at all anymore.

“I absolutely see why people make such a big deal about two teams in the same city; it is a major deal.

“However, in the end, after,” the summary concludes.”