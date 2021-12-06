Husband is suspected of killing his wife, who was discovered dead in their home.

In court today, a husband accused of murdering his wife in their Liverpool home appeared.

On Thursday, November 25, about 4.55 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to a flat in Stoneycroft’s The Green.

Malak Adabzadeh, also known as Katy, was found dead when officers and paramedics arrived on the site.

The mother, an Iranian woman, died as a consequence of “head trauma,” according to a post-mortem study.

Lines of inquiry, according to detectives, include whether her killing “may have been for domestic or other cultural reasons.”

Mohammad Ureza Azizi, 57, of Stoneycroft’s The Green, has been accused with her murder.

This afternoon, he appeared in Liverpool Crown Court with the help of an Iranian translator.

Azizi, who was balding and wore a grey sweatshirt, only spoke to confirm his personal information.

Although he has yet to make a formal plea to the charge of murder, his lawyer, John Rowan, has stated that he denies the charge.

The Crown, according to prosecutor Christopher Hopkins, opposes any application for bail, which Mr Rowan did not make.

Azizi was denied bail by Judge Andrew Menary, QC.

The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool has scheduled a preliminary trial for April 4 next year, which is expected to take two weeks.

He added Azizi’s next court appearance will be on February 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Azizi was remanded in detention until that date by the judge.

Ms Adabzadeh’s family stated in a poignant tribute posted shortly after her death: “Katy was a caring mother, a beautiful sister, a loving wife, and a wonderful daughter.

“She was a generous, caring person who would constantly go out of her way to help others. Katy will be sorely missed.

“As a family, we appeal for the community’s help in determining what happened to our beloved Katy at this time.”

A 21-year-old male from Stoneycroft and a 46-year-old man from Norris Green, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail with conditions, according to police.

