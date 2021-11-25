Hundreds attend the funeral of a 10-year-old child who was mauled to death by a dog.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of a small child who was murdered by a dog.

On Monday, November 8, Jack Lis was mauled by a dog at his home in Pentwyn, Caerphilly, Wales.

The 10-year-old died shortly after 4 p.m. after suffering “unsurvivable” injuries.

According to WalesOnline, his funeral was held today at noon at St Martin’s Church in Caerphilly, with a parade of Jack’s favorite automobiles leading the event, which halted for a moment outside his school.

“My lovely baby boy, I don’t know where to begin,” Emma Whitfield said during her son’s funeral.

“I’ve been seeing you grow for the past ten years, and we’ve started to see you blossom into the most incredible man.”

“My heart aches so much that I won’t be able to see you grow.”

“I’ll never forget your stories about PlayStation games and the cars you made with them.

“But most of all, my baby, I’ll miss your voice, and I’d do anything to hear you once more.”

“This isn’t a farewell, guy; it’s a see you later.”

Jack’s loved ones and mourners were urged to wear his favorite color red to the event today, and hundreds of people lined the streets to pay tribute to the boy’s memory.

Along the procession’s path, a local fire department created a guard of honor, and Jack’s school and classmates released red balloons with memorial messages to him.

“None of us expected to be here, and no one wanted to be here,” the Reverend Mark Greenway Robbins told the gathering.

“However, let us pause for a moment to consider how we remember Jack. Perhaps it was watching movies with him like Fast and Furious.

“Hold on to that one memory of him that you cherish and for which you appreciate him. And let us all take a minute to honor him in silence.

“We thank God for the love we shared for Jack as we recall days of tears and joy.”

Jack’s mother Emma remarked in a prior memorial just days after his death that their lives “will never be the same again” as a result of his loss.

“This is not anything any parent should ever have to go through,” she continued.

