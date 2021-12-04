Huge traffic jams as the M62 is closed for’several hours’ due to a’serious incident.’

Long traffic lines have formed as a result of a catastrophic accident on the M62.

After a’serious incident,’ police stopped the M62 between J9 and J8 in Cheshire at around 7 a.m.

Large traffic jams have occurred on the westbound highway.

Police have closed the M62 due to a “major incident,” according to live reports.

North West Motorway Police, who are in charge of the event, have asked drivers to seek an alternate route if at all feasible.

Users are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion signs, which direct them to exit the M62 at J9, take the first exit at the M62 J9/A49 roundabout, and follow A49 (southbound).

Then, at the A49/A574 roundabout, take the third exit and follow the A574 westbound; at the A574/Westbrook Way roundabout, take the second exit and follow Westbrook Way westbound; at Westbrook Way/Burtonwood Road roundabout, take the fourth exit and follow Burtonwood Way northbound; and at Burtonwood Way/M62 J8, take the first exit and re-join the M62 (westbound).

On the M62 westbound, drivers have reported being trapped in large lines for more than an hour.

The carriageway will be closed for’several hours,’ according to National Highways, while North West Motorway Police conduct their investigation.

