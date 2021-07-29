How to watch the friendly between Liverpool and Hertha Berlin on TV and online

Liverpool will play Pál Dárdai’s Hertha BSC team at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol tonight in search of their second pre-season triumph.

The match is part of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations for the 2017 Premier League season, which begins on August 14 and features the 19-time English champions facing newly promoted Norwich City.

The Reds kicked off their pre-season with two 30-minute warm-up games against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart, with Divock Origi and Sadio Mane scoring in 1-1 draws, respectively.

Following the two’mini-games,’ Jurgen Klopp’s team played their first 90-minute friendly against Mainz 05, which they won 1-0 thanks to a late own goal by Luca Kilian.

Dárdai’s team finished 14th in the Bundesliga last season and drew 1-1 with VFB Lubeck in their final pre-season encounter.

Ibrahima Konate’s return to action will definitely excite Reds fans, as will the prospect of seeing Virgil van Dijk back in a red shirt.

Liverpool’s final game in Austria is tonight, before they face Athletic Club at Anfield on August 8.

Liverpool’s pre-season friendly versus Hertha BSC will be televised exclusively on LFCTV GO, the club’s own streaming service. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the Reds’ match against the German team beginning at 7:20 p.m.

Using the code 2122GOFREE, fans can get a month free trial of the Reds broadcasting service, which will stream all of their pre-season games (T&Cs apply).

Sky and Virgin Media subscribers can watch the channel.

The Washington Newsday’s live blog will also allow you to follow the game in real time.

If you have an LFCTV GO subscription, you can watch the game online or via the official LFCTV GO app on your phone or tablet.

Jurgen Klopp broke some major news when he stated that Virgil van Dijk might be fit enough to make a bench appearance.

While Joe Gomez, his centre-back partner, is unlikely to play, it would be a significant step forward in the Dutchman’s recovery from a season-ending injury suffered in October.

Joel Matip is expected to start alongside newcomer Konate, with Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson also in the mix.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Thiago Alcantara have arrived. “The summary has come to an end.”