How to watch the Ballon d’Or awards tonight with Mohamed Salah in contention.

The Ballon d’Or is returning tonight after being postponed due to the Covid pandemic last year, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in contention for the 65th edition of the renowned award.

Lionel Messi of PSG is the favorite to win a record seventh prize, while Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski will be looking for a triumph after a stellar season.

The award, which is given out by the French magazine French Football, is considered the most prestigious in football, and a win for Messi would put him two points ahead of Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has opted out of the ceremony.

The event begins at 7.30 p.m. GMT tonight, Monday, November 29th, at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris. The ranking will be revealed around 3.30 p.m. GMT, and the ceremony will end at 9 p.m. GMT.

L’Equipe’s YouTube channel will broadcast the Ballon d’Or ceremony live online. The award will be broadcast live on Eurosport’s website and on the Eurosport app.

Watch to see where Salah will finish in the standings.