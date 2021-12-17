How to watch the African Cup of Nations on UK television in 2021.

The African Cup of Nations, which will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, will begin its thirty-third edition next month, in January 2022.

There were rumors that the future African Cup of Nations, dubbed ‘AFCON 2021’ despite the fact that it would take place in 2022, might be postponed indefinitely. Those rumors were swiftly debunked, but with the pandemic still persisting, regulating organizations are sure to be keeping a careful eye on the issue.

Algeria will defend their title, but bookmakers have named Egypt’s Mo Salah’s team the early pre-tournament favourites.

How to watch AFCON 2021 on British television

All 52 matches will be televised live on Sky Sports throughout the competition, it was announced yesterday, December 15.

If you don’t already have a Sky Sports subscription, you can upgrade or check out the latest packages by clicking here.

Cameroon hosts Burkina Faso in the first match of the tournament.

Cameroon (host), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania,

Dates for AFCON 2021

The AFCON group stage begins.

The AFCON group stage has come to a close.

Last 16 of the AFCON

Quarter-finals of the AFCON

Semi-finals of the AFCON

Final and play-off for third place in the AFCON