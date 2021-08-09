How to watch Liverpool versus Osasuna for free, including TV channel, kickoff time, and live stream.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool face Osasuna at Anfield for the final time before the new Premier League season begins.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao yesterday afternoon and will hope to finish pre-season on a good note this evening.

Anfield will be at 75 percent capacity once again, with about 40,000 fans anticipated to attend.

The following is everything you need to know about tonight’s friendly.

The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Live coverage of Liverpool’s encounter will be available exclusively on LFCTV GO.

Half an hour before kickoff, coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.

If you haven’t already signed up for LFCTV GO, use the code ‘2122GOFREE’ to enjoy your first month free.

Both Sky and Virgin Media offer access to this channel.

The Washington Newsday will also be providing a live blog of the game to keep you updated on the action.

If you have an LFCTV GO subscription, you can watch the game online or via the official LFCTV GO app on your phone or tablet.

After suffering an ankle injury at Anfield yesterday, Andy Robertson is expected to miss tonight’s match.

The length of the Liverpool left-absence back’s has still to be determined, though Klopp said that the Scotland international would be assessed today.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, who did not appear versus Bilbao, are in line for minutes.

Klopp remarked yesterday to liverpoolfc.com: “Yeah, that’s the intention [for them to earn minutes on Monday].”

“They trained both this morning and will almost certainly have a few minutes tomorrow night – or so I hope.” They appear good in training, but their pre-season is starting now, so they’re a little behind the others.

“So we’ll have to think about it, but we’ll see them tomorrow.”