How to play for Liverpool or Everton in the £100,000 prize pool FIFA 22 ePremier League.

The Premier League and EA SPORTS have announced the return of the ePremier League, which will feature a new format and a larger prize fund, with registration beginning immediately.

The Premier League’s official esports tournament is back for a fourth year, with a £100,000 prize pool and three spots available at the EA SPORTSTM FIFA 22 Global Series Playoffs for the top-ranked players.

Donovan “Tekkz” Hunt, who played for Liverpool and recently won the FIFA 22 Challenge event with Reds’ Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, defeating Barcelona’s Pedri in the final, is a previous champion of the competition.

Whether you support Liverpool or Everton, you have the opportunity to represent your club in this year’s ePremier League, which is now accepting registrations from players of all abilities.

This year’s ePremier League event has a slightly new format, with players competing in a series of 1 against 1 matchups against pairings from other clubs, with one player competing per console, for the first time.

The competition will be held on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S next-generation platforms.

Between November and January, players will participate in a series of online open qualification tournaments for a spot in the Club Playoffs.

This year’s competition will feature a live ePremier League Grand Final on March 26 and 27, 2022, at a venue to be announced soon, in which the two greatest players from each of the 20 Premier League clubs will compete.

How to Enter the ePremier League in 2021-22

Visit the ePremier League official website at https://e.premierleague.com to register for this season’s competition.

The 2021/22 ePremier League is accessible to UK citizens aged 16 and over, with the winning players receiving a portion of the £100,000 prize pool, with the competition’s winner receiving £30,000. More players will receive prize money this year thanks to the enlarged prize pool, with even the 16th ranked ePremier League participant taking home £2,500.

The prize pool for the ePremier League in 2021-22 is as follows:

