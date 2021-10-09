How to identify the next Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has now been a coach for over two decades, marking the sixth anniversary of his hiring as Liverpool manager.

It’s fascinating to consider what he’s accomplished in football over that time. The necessity to compete with clubs who can afford to spend significantly more on players and wages has been a constant throughout his career.

Klopp guided Mainz into the Bundesliga for the first time in their history, beat Bayern Munich to win two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund, and guided Liverpool to become champions of the world when other English clubs had considerable financial advantages.

Liverpool’s first team under Jurgen Klopp and where they are today

While Klopp is far from the only manager to develop pressing teams, the ability to relentlessly close down opponents is unquestionably a feature of his self-described “heavy metal” football style.

There’s little doubt that his influence will be felt by the next generation of coaches across Europe, and here are a few who may be pursuing similar objectives in similar methods. Are they Klopp’s potential successors at Liverpool? Since the start of the 2020/21 season, the 39-year-old has led Rayo Vallecano to promotion at the first attempt, courtesy to a 3-2 aggregate play-off victory over Girona.

Los Vallecanos have started the season successfully despite having the fourth lowest salary bill in La Liga, winning four of their first eight games to sit sixth in the table.

Only three teams in Spain’s top flight have pressed opponents more frequently in the past two seasons, and they have all had less control of the ball on average. Vallecano is also ninth in Europe’s top five leagues for cross-field chances, a ranking that Liverpool presently leads.

Is it too obvious to mention Bayern Munich’s coach? Perhaps he is, but Julian Nagelsmann’s elevation and style of play make him tough to overlook.

Starting as an assistant manager at Hoffenheim, where he worked with Roberto Firmino, the German went on to lead RB Leipzig for two seasons until joining Bayern Munich last summer.

The 34-year-old (and so younger than James Milner) has a chance. “The summary has come to an end.”