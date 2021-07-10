‘How the Mighty Have Sunk’ – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has left rival fans red-faced.

Six years ago today, Jordan Henderson took over as Liverpool captain, succeeding Steven Gerrard, who had left for the LA Galaxy.

The Liverpool great ended his Anfield career 17 years after making his debut against Blackburn Rovers, but the former Sunderland midfielder had already spent four years with the club at the time of his departure.

When Brendan Rodgers spoke to Gerrard about controlling his game time, he realized his days were numbered.

“To be honest, the conversation with Brendan occurred sooner than I expected,” he admitted. “It had been approximately a month since he first discussed monitoring my game time to me.

“About 10 days to two weeks ago, we had another discussion about the matter. It was difficult, but I could understand. It’s been a pleasant experience. Brendan is well-known for how highly I regard him. “We have a fantastic relationship.”

Henderson’s first appearance as a stand-in captain fell on the anniversary of Gerrard’s Liverpool debut, which took place at the end of November.

“LFC can confirm that Jordan Henderson has today been officially chosen captain of Liverpool Football Club,” said a message from the official Liverpool Twitter account as the armband was handed over.

Much to the joy of opposing fans and the dismay of certain Reds.

The Liverpool captain will be looking to guide the Three Lions to glory as the anniversary falls a day before England takes on Italy in the Euro 2020 final, their first in 55 years, with their last victory coming in a 4-2 win against West Germany in 1966.

Despite Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips solidifying their places as Gareth Southgate’s holding midfielders, the 31-year-old continues to be an important figure in the England set-up.

Henderson has not only earned the respect of his teammates and opponents throughout that period, but he has also won Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup winners medals, as well as being awarded Player of the Year in 2020.

He has established himself as one of Jurgen Klopp’s constants and has firmly established himself as a leader on and off the pitch for not just. The summary comes to a close.