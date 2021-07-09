How Phillip Walton, an American, was ‘abducted’ in Nigeria ‘without anyone knowing’

Nobody noticed a US citizen taken by six men brandishing assault guns in the undergrowth of a small town in southern Niger, a local security official claimed.

Six guys on motorcycles armed with AK-47s seized Phillip Walton, 27, from the Massalata community, numerous sources verified to Reuters.

Walton raised animals, chickens, and mango trees in a location near the Nigerian border. According to Ibrahim Abba Lele, a security official from a nearby town, Walton was well-known for grazing his camels in the surrounding wilderness. His wife was left behind at their village house, along with a daughter and brother.

“They were so exposed that he was abducted secretly,” he told Reuters.

According to a police source, Walton was abducted by members of the Fulani ethnic group, who spoke some English. The alleged offenders allegedly demanded money and searched Walton’s village residence before fleeing with the 27-year-old.

The US State Department issued a caution in August advising Americans avoid traveling to Niger. Border regions are particularly vulnerable.

The caution states that “terrorist groups continue to plot kidnappings and possible attacks in Niger.” “Terrorists may strike without warning, targeting foreign and local government facilities, as well as areas frequented by Westerners.”

Walton appears to have no ties to the US government. According to CBS, Walton was a missionary in Niger.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated militants have been known to carry out frequent attacks in this region of Africa. Two employees of a Niger state mining business were killed last week when their vehicle collided with an improvised explosive device.