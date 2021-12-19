How much money has Liverpool made from television this season as the surprise top-ranked club?

The broadcast schedules for the Premier League have been released till February 13, 2022.

Of course, with the current pandemic situation worsening and forcing a series of postponements over the past ten days, the schedule will almost certainly be tweaked before it reaches that point, with clubs hoping to avoid a situation similar to that which arose at the start of Covid-19 in March 2020.

The Premier League appears determined to push forward as much as possible in order to avoid a crowded fixture calendar and the uncertainty of when, or for how long, they may have to pause, if at all. There’s also the matter of broadcasters not being able to stick to the schedules that they paid so much for when the rights for the 2018-2022 cycle were negotiated.

An examination of the schedules in place up to February reveals how valuable the rights can be, as well as who the broadcasters have been displaying more than others.

According to data obtained from the start of the season through February, Arsenal is the most televised team in the Premier League, with 19 broadcasts, followed by Manchester City and Manchester United at 18, and Liverpool and Chelsea at 17.

Burnley is the team that has had the fewest games shown on television, with only seven of their games being broadcast. Watford, Southampton, and Brentford are all on nine points, two behind the next lowest team.

Financially, the Premier League’s rise has been fueled by television money from significant domestic and international broadcast deals, which is why it has been so appealing to investors.

Last month, a new deal for domestic and international rights worth roughly £10 billion over six years was reached, with the arrangement starting next season.

At the current rates, each of the 20 members receives £32 million in equal share payments, with the remainder distributed through facility fees. “Summary ends.” A guaranteed sum of £12.3 million is awarded to clubs even if their team appears less than 10 times in a season, but for clubs that appear more than.