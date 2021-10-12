How Jason Koonce got his start in the sports memorabilia business.

Many sports fans collect sports cards as cherished mementos to demonstrate their passion for their favorite sport. While many people collect memorabilia for fun, others have made a fortune from their collections.

Jason Koonce, an entrepreneur from New Hudson, Michigan, and the founder of the One Team International Agency, or OTIA Sports, has been collecting sports cards and memorabilia for more than 30 years.

He has toured the world as the head of OTIA Sports, giving him exposure to major exhibits and events as well as ties to some of the industry’s greatest stars.

Sport, according to OTIA Sports, is more than just a part of people’s lives; it has its own life. The company is prominent at many important athletic events thanks to Jason’s leadership, and it is always present at the largest sports card auctions and shows. Jason admits that juggling work and pleasure is difficult, but his business has allowed him to realize his dream of making money while doing what he loves.

Jason isn’t afraid to tell his story; he started collecting sports cards in elementary school and subsequently realized that his interest could lead to cash rewards. Soon after, he began attending sports card fairs and auctions and making relationships in the industry. After establishing a strong network, he launched his own company and began signing athletes himself.

Jason evolved alongside the sports card market.

He used to have to go to the post office after school to send exact cash for cards, but now that technology is available, he can conduct most of his transactions digitally, which is safer.

Jason has successfully established OTIA Sports as a go-to brand for entrepreneurs and collectors looking for the most valuable sports cards and other collectibles. To provide his clients with the finest possible service, he ensures that they receive their requested items in as little as 48 hours. Jason has a staff of dedicated specialists who do what clients want and go above and beyond to ensure their contentment at work.

Follow Jason on social media – Facebook, Instagram – to learn more about him and OTIA Sports. “The summary has come to an end.”