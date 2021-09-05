How fast a Liverpool transfer dream can turn into a nightmare.

“I don’t give a damn what Liverpool has to offer me. Make certain that I sign with Liverpool!”

Many a player, I’m sure, has said these things to their agents throughout the years. Anfield has always had this magnetic draw, even when they were in the doldrums during their 30-year title drought.

Of course, because to his own presence and Liverpool’s recent Premier League and Champions League glory, Jurgen Klopp no longer needs to use hard-sell techniques to persuade a player to join the Reds.

The Reds, on the other hand, are still in the early stages of their quest to create another fortress of invincibility.

Imagine being approached by Liverpool at a time when they were the dominant force in European football, having won 10 First Division titles and four European Cups in just 15 years.

Jimmy Carter, on the other hand, doesn’t have to invent anything. In January 1991, when he arrived from Millwall for £800,000, he became the first British Asian to play for the Reds.

He was living the dream, and not even missing the train to Liverpool to meet his new boss, Kenny Dalglish, could stop him.

“It was fantastic. In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, Carter recounts receiving a phone from Bruce Rioch, his manager at Millwall at the time, informing him that they had agreed a deal with Liverpool and that he’d be meeting Kenny Dalglish that night at Liverpool Lime Street.

“We were on our way to Watford Junction, my agent and I, and we actually missed the train due to traffic, so we had to call Kenny. We didn’t get off to the best start when we said we’d missed the train up to Lime Street!

“

“Don’t worry, guys,” he continued. Arrive in Preston, and I’ll meet you there. I’ll drive you to Southport, where we’ll meet with Peter Robinson, the chief executive, and the next day you’ll be a Liverpool player.”

“I recall my agent going over calculations and discussing compensation and such on the train up to Preston. “I’m not trying to be funny, but I don’t care!” I exclaimed. To be honest, I don’t.” “The summary comes to an end.”