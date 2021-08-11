How Arsene Wenger foresaw Gini Wijnaldum’s departure from Liverpool and Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsene Wenger foresaw Gini Wijnaldum’s departure from Liverpool when discussing the game’s future in 2017.

PSG has made headlines for their sensational acquisition of Lionel Messi, but the French club has had a spectacular transfer season all summer.

Gigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos, as well as Messi and Wijnaldum, have all joined Mauricio Pochettino’s side on free transfers.

During Alexis Sanchez’s contract dispute with Arsenal in 2017, Wenger predicted that such moves would become the norm.

Jurgen Klopp talks out about Liverpool’s recruitment ambitions and identifies 14 individuals in his squad, hinting at a possible reshuffle.

“I believe you will see it more frequently in the future. Why? Because transfer fees are so costly, even for regular players,” the then-Arsenal manager explained.

“You’ll see an increasing number of players entering their final year of contract because no team will be willing to pay the money required… It will become commonplace in the next ten years.

“I believe that on-the-job performance is unaffected by contract duration; if that were true, we would sign everyone for 20 years and be satisfied.”

Last summer, Wijnaldum’s contract issue at Anfield was well-publicized, with the Dutchman linked with a reunion with former national team coach Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

The 30-year-old remained with Liverpool in the end, appearing in all 38 league games for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Despite the club’s best efforts, the midfielder eventually joined PSG on a free transfer in July.

The impact of the covid-19 pandemic has also expedited Wenger’s vision for the future, with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona exit showing the terrible economics of some of Europe’s leading clubs.

Despite Chelsea and Manchester City both sealing club-record transactions this summer, the Premier League’s transfer window has been relatively quiet by recent standards as clubs adjust to the new financial situation.

Wenger’s projections are backed up by the fact that Liverpool only brought in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, and that his money was almost entirely recouped through the sales of squad players.

It remains to be seen whether this is a method that PSG has deployed successfully this summer. “The summary has come to an end.”