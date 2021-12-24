Hour-by-hour forecast for Christmas Day in Liverpool, as well as where it might snow in the UK.

On Christmas Day, snow may fall in certain parts of the UK, but Merseyside is unlikely to see much.

The following several days are expected to be cloudy and rainy, with most of the country experiencing unpredictable weather over the holiday season.

The weather will turn colder on December 25 than it has been in recent days, according to the Met Office.

Lows of 5C are expected, but it will feel like 0C.

Forecasters predict that “a little hill snow” will fall.

Temperatures will be 6°C on Christmas morning, with a real-feel of 2°C.

6 a.m.: Light rain with a 64% chance of rain, 6:07 a.m.: Light rain with a 60% chance of rain, 6:08 a.m.: Showers with a 39% chance of rain, 5C9am: Cloudy with a 24 percent chance of rain, 5C10am: Cloudy with a 24 percent chance of rain, 5C11am: Cloudy with a 24 percent chance of rain, 5C12am: Cloudy with a 24 percent chance of rain 5C11am: Cloudy with a 21% probability of rain. 5C12pm: Cloudy with a 23% probability of rain. 5C1pm: Showers with a 31% chance of rain, 5C2pm: Showers with a 31% chance of rain, 5C3pm: Showers with a 31% chance of rain, 5C4pm: Showers with a 31% chance of rain 5C3pm: Showers with a 47 percent chance of rain, 5C4pm: Showers with a 51 percent chance of rain, 5C5pm: Showers with a 51 percent chance of rain, 5C6pm: Showers with a 51 percent chance of rain Showers, with a 47 percent probability of rain, from 5 to 5 p.m. Showers, with a 36 percent chance of rain, between 5 and 6 p.m. 5C7pm: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, 5C8pm: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, 5C9pm: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, 5C10pm: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, 5C11 5C9pm: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. 5C10pm: Cloudy with a 20% probability of rain. Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain at 11 p.m., 5 p.m.