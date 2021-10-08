Home Bargains has Alien, Classique, Bon Bon, and other perfume dupes for 99p.

Because perfume is such an important part of so many people’s life, it can be difficult to feel fully clothed without a spray of your favorite aroma.

I’m always drawn to sweet aromas, to the point where a waiter recently told me I smelt exactly like a fairy cake (which is a compliment I have absolutely no complaints about).

Perfume, on the other hand, can be pricey at times.

With Alien’s latest perfume costing £57 for a 30ml bottle and Jean Paul Gaultier’s Classique costing £47, it’s little surprise we’re on the lookout for more inexpensive alternatives.

And it’s simple to find yourself staring at an empty bottle when you wear it every day.

Home Bargains, on the other hand, provides a 99p answer to this age-old dilemma.

They have a large selection of Madonna perfumes that are said to be great dupes for some classics.

Naturally, I had to rush out and locate them with the assistance of a friend.

The bottles bear a striking resemblance to the brand to which they are being compared.

Exquisite is compared to Jean Paul Gaultier’s Classique, and while the bottle does not match the distinctive hourglass that many will recognize, it is evident where the idea comes from simply looking at the box.

You can’t complain at 99p; the Home Bargains version may not last as long, but it saves you more than £50!

5 out of 5

Alien is a classic that can be found in many perfume collections. Thierry Mugler is quite popular, and for good reason.

Exotique is a dead ringer for Exotique for a fraction of the cost.

The traditional purple shade reappears in the dupe, and if you’re a lover of the original, it’s definitely worth a try.

It’s available at your local Home Bargains.

5 out of 5

So Sweet is a flawless copy for Viktor & Rolf’s Bon Bon, however instead of £99, the Madonna dupe is available for a fraction of the cost.

It doesn’t have a nice bow bottle design, but it’s great for on-the-go and you won’t feel as bad about reaching the bottom of the bottle.

This would make a wonderful stocking stuffer for someone. “The summary has come to an end.”