Home Bargains, B&M, The Range, and Wilko will be open on New Year’s Day.

It’s New Year’s Day, and you’re probably planning a trip to the store to restock the pantry.

After all, it is Saturday, so some individuals will undoubtedly be in the mood for some retail therapy.

However, not all stores will be open on New Year’s Day, as some companies have elected to give their employees an extra day off.

Due to the fact that New Year’s Day falls on a weekend this year, Monday, January 3 will be a bank holiday, with lower trading hours in effect.

You can find all of the supermarket opening times for New Year’s Day here, and we’ve compiled a list of Home Bargains, B&M, The Range, and Wilko’s opening and closing times for today below.

On New Year’s Day, all Home Bargains locations are closed. You can use the Home Bargains store locator to discover your nearest store and verify opening hours on other days.

On New Year’s Day, all B&M stores are closed. You can use the B&M store locator to discover your nearest store and verify operating hours on other days.

Wilko store opening and closing times in Merseyside are listed below. The Wilko store locator can help you find your nearest location.

8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St John’s Centre

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Birkenhead

8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in Wallasey

Edge Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in Belle Vale

Huyton is open from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ellesmere Port

8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in St Helens

Widnes is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Use The Range’s store locator to find out when your local store is open on other days.

On New Year’s Day, all stores are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.