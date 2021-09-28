Holly Willoughby’s ‘amazing’ wardrobe choice gives her a’sophisticated’ look.

In a photo she shared on Instagram, Holly Willoughby stunned admirers once again with her incredible fashion sense.

The 40-year-old, who co-hosts ITV’s This Morning with Phillip Schofield, posted the breathtaking photo to social media today, with followers calling it “amazing.”

In the photo, Holly is wearing a stunning long white pleated skirt, which she has matched with a basic white long-sleeved sweater and nude heels.

Fans reacted positively to the photo, with many calling it “lovely.”

@ 0 giulianabaln. o_, one of Holly’s fans, wrote: “Beauty as its peak,” while @jillydavy added: “Beautifully sophisticated appearance.”

“So beautiful,” commented a third fan, @hollywillsuk. “I really like the all-white look.”

“Morning Tuesday…,” Holly captioned the photo. Today is James Bond Day, and we’re celebrating everything he stands for… At 10 a.m., I’ll see you on @thismorning… @reserved skirt, @purecollection knitwear

The popular presenter is no stranger to sharing images on social media, posing in stunning costumes and demonstrating her incredible fashion sense to her viewers.

She recently published a photo on Instagram, revealing her wild side while dressed in a gorgeous leopard print gown.