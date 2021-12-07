Holly Willoughby of This Morning makes a big statement in her ‘dress of dreams.’

Fans were taken aback when Holly Willoughby arrived on This Morning in a rented gown.

Just before hosting today’s show, the 40-year-old broadcaster shared her outfit of the day with her 7.4 million Instagram followers, as is customary.

In a long-sleeved black midi dress with bow accents, she looked stunning.

Holly wore her hair in a delicate wave around her face and wore the dress with matching court shoes.

Hurr, a clothes rental firm dedicated to make designer goods more sustainable, provided the dress.

Saloni designed the dress, which retails for £695.

It’s available to rent on Hurr for £70 per month.

“Morning Tuesday…,” Holly captioned a photo of herself wearing her dress. Today’s Christmas gift ideas for everyone… “See you at 10 a.m. on @thismorning…” #hwstyle #sparklefor12days @hurr leased @saloniofficial dress… #sustainablefashion” Her costume drew a lot of attention from fans.

“Dress of dreams!!!!!!” remarked maplehouseandlodge.

“Beautiful clothing,” commented victoriaelizabethraf.

“My gosh, very stylish,” gavancanavan commented.

“Best dress yet,” commented jayne pearce.

Actress Emma Roberts and model Lily McMenamy have also been spotted wearing the “iconic” gown.