Holly and Phil’s Christmas episode left This Morning viewers perplexed.

After a Christmas section on today’s show, This Morning was slammed.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosted the Wednesday episode of ITV’s flagship daytime show.

The regular hosts began the show by declaring that they will be looking at some of the most popular Christmas gifts this year.

Now that Halloween is over, the iconic duo were totally immersed in the holiday spirit as they danced to Santa Claus is Coming to Town on today’s show.

Holly concocted a “magic potion” during the segment about this year’s must-haves before wishing everyone a Merry Christmas for the first time of the year.

Ruth Langsford, who returned Holly and Phil’s seasonal greetings as they handed the show over to Loose Women, was in the spirit of the season as well.

Fans of the show on Twitter, on the other hand, disagreed with the presenters, claiming it was too early to celebrate Christmas.

“Can we all agree we can’t talk about Christmas until at least early December?” Ryan said.

Tina said, ” “Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please We haven’t even had our Bonfire Night celebrations yet.” “No, it’s not Christmas,” Ria said. “I’m starting to understand why Ebenezer Scrooge despised Christmas,” J tweeted. “If someone said Merry Christmas to me in early November, I’d tell them to f**k off,” Traylor remarked.